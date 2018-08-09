1 읽는 중

ROSÉ's Heart Fluttering Response When a Fan Called Her Real Name "PARK CHAE YOUNG!!!"

Photo from blackpinkblinkindo Instagram Screenshot

On June 24 at Bundang AK Plaza in Seongnam-si in South Korea, BLACKPINK held a fan signing event. And Rosé at the site made fans heart fluttering.

Her sweet voice is killing me..for real

Photo from blackpinkblinkindo Instagram Screenshot

Rosé on this day was surrounded by fans. While she was greeting each one of them by waving hands, she turned around as she heard her female fan shouting her Korean name.

Photo from blackpinkblinkindo Instagram Screenshot

There was a teenage fan calling her real name "Park Chae Young!"

Photo from blackpinkblinkindo Instagram Screenshot

Rosé who was looking at the other way instantly turned around and responded "Ah-ang!" with a smiling face.

It's been reportedly said that Rosé tends to answer "ah ang!" when someone calls her name. And fans' heart all got fluttered with Rosé's unique cute voice.

※ Turn the volume up to listen to Rosé's voice.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

