사회

A Possible Health Issue? Recent Appearance of CL Raised Concern Among Fans By…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Her appearance far different from what she used to be…

CL on August 3 was spotted at Incheon Airport Terminal 2, departing to Singapore to attend a concert.

Her appearance far different from what she used to be let fans and reporters at the site worrisome of her health. An oversized t-shirt allowed people to surmise her great weight gain.

Some of her fans concerned her health, a possible weight gain due to a discord with YG's Yang Hyun Suk. And as expected, some abused the "anonymity" in putting an affront upon the change in her body shape differentiating photos of before and after.

However, a vast majority of CL's fan reacted that she rather looks cute and healthy, and displayed unchanging love and support to CL, no matter how she looked.

YG officially disclosed that "CL doesn't have any health issue". According to the word of YG, CL eventually moved into the U.S while she frequently comes and goes two countries, working on her album. In this process, she drifted into neglecting herself from dance practice and workout, consequently resulting in a weight gain.

And yet, to some who were still expressing concerns toward her sudden weight gain, CL made public of how she is getting along. Unlike celebrities who tend to crouch for shelter together with a big transition in body figure, CL confidently revealed herself to the public.

CL updated her Instagram on August 5 "thank u Singapore" with a photograph of her on the stage. She looked very healthy and charismatic.

Meanwhile, CL plans to appear in the Hollywood film Mile 22 which is scheduled to premiere this upcoming 23rd.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

