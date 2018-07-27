1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Assigned by Billboard Staffs, 4 of the Top 100 Music Videos by Kpop Artists Are…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Kpop MVs have been a big deal in the Hallyu wave.

I'm sure you've all watched these right?

Today, we are to introduce four music videos of Kpop artists that named themselves in the list of '100 greatest music videos in 21st-century' by Billboards' staffs.

92. Gee by Girls’ Generation (2009) 

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot


Gee was the song that put Girls' Generation onto the stardom, and Billboard says Gee was "one of the biggest Kpop hits ever".
Their music video has made colored skinny jeans very sensational.

67. Blood, Sweat & Tears by BTS (2016)

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

BTS shifted to a more of manly, and mature look with Blood, Sweat & Tears. While the previous concepts were comparably immature and innocent, this song brought out members' 'sexiness'.
Billboard makes note of the high-art references — “Cut to a museum filled with European Renaissance replications: Michelangelo’s Pietà explodes! Van Goghian sky swirls abound! V jumps off a balcony in front of a painting of the fallen Icarus!”

Caitlin Kelley, the Billboard writer, states this music video was “ripe for fan theories” and made for “the thinking fan.”

48. My Copycat by Orange Caramel (2014) 

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Billboard writer C.K. notes “My Copycat represents the pinnacle of the trio’s out-of-the-box thinking with its interactive game.”
And as the writer has mentioned, Orange Caramel always have tried out unique, authentic concept of tracks and music videos such as Shanghai Romance, Lipstick, and Catallena.

12. Gangnam Style by PSY (2012) 

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

It is undeniable that this music video has triggered, and contributed a lot toward the diffusion of Kpop throughout the world. As the first video to have over billion hits on YouTube, this video went viral with the appearance of local comedians and pop stars.

“Though it’s no longer the world’s most-viewed music video, the legacy of Gangnam Style remains.”
 — Tamar Herman, Billboard writer

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT