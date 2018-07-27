Assigned by Billboard Staffs, 4 of the Top 100 Music Videos by Kpop Artists Are…

Kpop MVs have been a big deal in the Hallyu wave.

I'm sure you've all watched these right?

Today, we are to introduce four music videos of Kpop artists that named themselves in the list of '100 greatest music videos in 21st-century' by Billboards' staffs.

92. Gee by Girls’ Generation (2009)



Gee was the song that put Girls' Generation onto the stardom, and Billboard says Gee was "one of the biggest Kpop hits ever".

Their music video has made colored skinny jeans very sensational.



67. Blood, Sweat & Tears by BTS (2016)

BTS shifted to a more of manly, and mature look with Blood, Sweat & Tears. While the previous concepts were comparably immature and innocent, this song brought out members' 'sexiness'.

Billboard makes note of the high-art references — “Cut to a museum filled with European Renaissance replications: Michelangelo’s Pietà explodes! Van Goghian sky swirls abound! V jumps off a balcony in front of a painting of the fallen Icarus!”

Caitlin Kelley, the Billboard writer, states this music video was “ripe for fan theories” and made for “the thinking fan.”

48. My Copycat by Orange Caramel (2014)

Billboard writer C.K. notes “My Copycat represents the pinnacle of the trio’s out-of-the-box thinking with its interactive game.”

And as the writer has mentioned, Orange Caramel always have tried out unique, authentic concept of tracks and music videos such as Shanghai Romance, Lipstick, and Catallena.

12. Gangnam Style by PSY (2012)

It is undeniable that this music video has triggered, and contributed a lot toward the diffusion of Kpop throughout the world. As the first video to have over billion hits on YouTube, this video went viral with the appearance of local comedians and pop stars.

“Though it’s no longer the world’s most-viewed music video, the legacy of Gangnam Style remains.”

— Tamar Herman, Billboard writer

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

