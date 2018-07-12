Warm JENNIE or Cool JENNIE? Are You Aware of What "Personal Color" Is?

Each individual has their own "personal colors", the colors of one's body that can be classified into 4 different types: Spring warm, Summer cool, Autumn warm, and Winter cool. And this, under proper usage can totally boost up one's appearance by the colors perfectly harmonizing.

Which tone do you think Jennie is?

I guess a majority of Korean females already are aware of what "personal color" is, maybe because this influences one's makeup and outfits.

Representatively, warm-tone celebrities are Girls Generation's Yoona and AOA's Seolhyun. Warm-toned individuals look more lively when they are matched with warm colors, for example, coral.

Cool-tone celebrities are Girls Generation's Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Irene. Cool-toned individuals look more lively when they are matched with colors high in saturation and brightness, like pink or purple.

If you are planning to purchase cosmetics in Korea during your visit, check your personal colors to become a wise shopper. It's always better to know a little bit more about yourselves, so why don't you ask the store clerk "Is this warm tone (cool tone) products?", "Is it okay for warm tone (cool tone) to use this product?" if you have no idea what this "personal color" is about.

