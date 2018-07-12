1 읽는 중

Warm JENNIE or Cool JENNIE? Are You Aware of What "Personal Color" Is?

Photo from MBC&Online community

Photo from MBC&Online community

Each individual has their own "personal colors", the colors of one's body that can be classified into 4 different types: Spring warm, Summer cool, Autumn warm, and Winter cool. And this, under proper usage can totally boost up one's appearance by the colors perfectly harmonizing.

Which tone do you think Jennie is?

I guess a majority of Korean females already are aware of what "personal color" is, maybe because this influences one's makeup and outfits.

Photo from innisfree

Photo from innisfree

Instagram @sh_9513

Instagram @sh_9513

Representatively, warm-tone celebrities are Girls Generation's Yoona and AOA's Seolhyun. Warm-toned individuals look more lively when they are matched with warm colors, for example, coral.

Photo from Instagram @banilaco_official

Photo from Instagram @banilaco_official

Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Cool-tone celebrities are Girls Generation's Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Irene. Cool-toned individuals look more lively when they are matched with colors high in saturation and brightness, like pink or purple.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

If you are planning to purchase cosmetics in Korea during your visit, check your personal colors to become a wise shopper. It's always better to know a little bit more about yourselves, so why don't you ask the store clerk "Is this warm tone (cool tone) products?", "Is it okay for warm tone (cool tone) to use this product?" if you have no idea what this "personal color" is about.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk2@gmail.com

