Reason Why Some Wannables Are Criticizing YOON JISUNG, the Leader of WANNA ONE

While Wanna One has only six months in front of them before disbanding, a controversy surrounding member Yoon Jisung is being heated up.

It all started with the accusation that he still hasn't mastered the performance of PICK ME, the official theme song of Mnet's Produce 101 Season 2.

A few accusations led to more reports pointing out that Jisung frequently makes mistakes on stage, unlike other members who always show flawless performances.

The reason why fans are criticizing Jisung more is probably that there's not much time left for Wanna One. Hoping to see a perfect stage from Wanna One, is a desperate wish of Wannables. One fan expressed her disappointment, "Most boy bands are praised for group dances, but in case of Wanna One, it's hard to see a sharp group dance from them because of Yoon Jisung."

Many fans especially blame Jisung's attitude of concentrating on 'fan services' rather than performances. For instance, he had been spotted waving hands to the audience during songs like Burn It Up. Fans say that those actions ruin the whole vibe of the song which should be powerful and fierce. Some are even suspecting that he's just doing fan services in order to fill in for parts he's not familiar with the choreography.

"I'll do well for what I'm good at, and I'll try my best for what I'm bad at," said Jisung when he was selected as a member of Wanna One at the final episode of Produce 101 season 2. Fans are earnestly hoping that his promise would be kept on the stage.

Here are some of the parts fans are upset about.

▶ The assertion that "While it was supposed to be a sexy concept stage, the performance was messed up by Jisung's mistakes."

▶ The assertion that "He showed an inappropriate fan service during Burn It Up which is a fierce song expressing Wanna One's confidence and aspiration."

▶ The assertion that "He acted separately during Boomerang which is a song that's supposed to show members' sexiness."

▶ The assertion that "He's not familiar with the basic steps"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com