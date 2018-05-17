1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Music Bank MC LEE SEO WON in Charge of Sexually Harassing and Threatening Female Actress

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Blossom Ent.

Photo from Blossom Ent.

It was announced on May 16 that an actor Lee Seo Won has been investigated by the police in charge of sexual harassment and threatening a female actress.

Oh no…

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Police said Lee had a drink with his college actress on last month 8th. A problem occurred when he attempted physical contact with her. She rejected Lee and called her boyfriend for help but soon Lee was in a rage and started threatening her with a knife.

이서원은 송중기·박보검과 같은 블러썸 엔터테인먼트 소속이다. [사진 블러썸 엔터테인먼트]

이서원은 송중기·박보검과 같은 블러썸 엔터테인먼트 소속이다. [사진 블러썸 엔터테인먼트]

Police told VoomVoom, "We could not reveal who the actress is."

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from Blossom Ent.

Photo from Blossom Ent.

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Lee Seo Won has appeared in multiple dramas including tvN The Liar and His Lover (2017) with Joy of Red Velvet, and KBS Uncontrollably Fond (2016) as Suzy's younger brother.

He currently belongs to Blosson Entertainment where Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum are affiliated in. After Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum baton passed MC of KBS Music Bank in November 2016, he was emceeing the program up until now with Solbin of LABOUM. However, it appears that he'll drop out from the program with this incident.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT