Music Bank MC LEE SEO WON in Charge of Sexually Harassing and Threatening Female Actress

It was announced on May 16 that an actor Lee Seo Won has been investigated by the police in charge of sexual harassment and threatening a female actress.

Oh no…

Police said Lee had a drink with his college actress on last month 8th. A problem occurred when he attempted physical contact with her. She rejected Lee and called her boyfriend for help but soon Lee was in a rage and started threatening her with a knife.

Police told VoomVoom, "We could not reveal who the actress is."

Lee Seo Won has appeared in multiple dramas including tvN The Liar and His Lover (2017) with Joy of Red Velvet, and KBS Uncontrollably Fond (2016) as Suzy's younger brother.

He currently belongs to Blosson Entertainment where Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum are affiliated in. After Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum baton passed MC of KBS Music Bank in November 2016, he was emceeing the program up until now with Solbin of LABOUM. However, it appears that he'll drop out from the program with this incident.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

