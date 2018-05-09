1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Do Fans Call BTS V, A "Secret Weapon"?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS debuted June 13, 2013.

He is a real deal!

Prior to their official debut, 6 of the members communicated with the fans through Vlog. Unlike other members, V was the last to be disclosed just before their debut on June 2, 2013, as a 7th member of BTS.

V's sudden appearance clearly surprised the fans who've expected 6 members in the group. V was together with other members since trainee but BigHit Entertainment did not open him to the public. He was hiding even during others filming Bangtan Log because he was a "secret weapon". BigHit did not explain the reason for it, but some guessed it's because other companies could have taken away V by his visual and voice.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

However, V sighed in reminiscence "I was really sad when everyone went filming the vlog. When others left, I went to the other room and filmed myself but that couldn't be uploaded. I was like 'Today's date is blah blah. I did this today. But I cannot upload this video. It makes me sad.' when I was filming. When others filmed vlog as a group, fans couldn't see me but I was sitting next to a trash can. When I was finally opened to the public, I received one letter from a fan. That made me really happy. I stayed up till 4 am in the morning, reading the letter more than 15 times and brag about it to hyungs."

관련기사

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT