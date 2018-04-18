1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'Holding My Smashed Shoulders…' A Sad Truth Hidden in Suga's Songs

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

Reason why Suga can't do intense choreography?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In Ep.3 Just give me a smile released on April 4, scenes in which members were drinking wine was portrayed.

While they were having a conversation, Jimin brought up Suga's accident by saying, "Remember, hyung? There was Bangtan room downstairs," "You fell down and hurt your shoulders."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Suga answered, "I told you guys that I fell down but I actually had a car crash." As they heard this, RM asked, "Why? And how?"

It has been told that this story also appears in a song Suga made. It is known that because of the aftereffect of this accident, Suga cannot do b-boying or other sports.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

"I had the accident when I was delivering on a motorcycle," Suga said. "When I opened my eyes, I could see the wheels right in front of me. I got dragged into the wheels and couldn't move because my shoulder was dislocated." Then he added, "I couldn't tell the truth because I was afraid the company might fire me. But later when I told them, the company paid for my tuition."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

After listening to Suga's story, RM expressed his pity saying, "Wow, that was the story. I was curious what on earth the lyrics 'holding my smashed shoulders' meant."

관련기사

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT