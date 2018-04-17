What Did BTS Keep Under Wraps?

All BTS members have returned with BLACK hair.

BTS members all changed their hair color??

BTS released their third official album FACE YOURSELF in Japan on April 4. This album is being ranked no.1 on Oricon weekly chart and Oricon daily album chart, receiving fervent responses. From the photograph released on BTS Japan Official Twitter on April 15, all BTS members colored their hair black. Compared to times when their hair was fancy and colorful, it truly is quite surprising and unrealistic to see themselves in matching hair.

Their recent Twitter photos revealed their black hair, and many say they look unreal. BTS was spotted on Japan TV programs perfectly covering their hairstyles, and some were concealing their hair until the day of their trip to Japan on April 13. Did they hold ones' potatoes to heighten fans' expectation?

Meanwhile, their official fan meeting 'BTS Japan Official Fan meeting VOL.4~Happy Ever After~' will take place on April 18 to 21 in Yokohama Arena, and in Osaka-jō Hall on April 23 to 24.

by Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com