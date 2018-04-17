1 읽는 중

"Isn't This Kunta Kinte?" EXO’s CHEN Criticized for Making a Possible Racist Remark

EXO-CBX [V Live]

Chen, a member of EXO, is under criticism for allegedly making racist statements on a ‘V-Live’ broadcast.

What's your opinion on this?

On April 14, EXO-CBX members, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin were streaming live on ‘V-Live’. While they were playing games, Baekhyun applied dark lipstick on Chen’s lips, jokingly going over his lipline.

As Chen checked his face through the screen, he said, “Isn’t this Kunta Kinte?”

Kunta Kinte refers to a character from the novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The author of this novel claimed that Kunta Kinte’s story was brought from one of his ancestors who was enslaved and forced to work in America. The story was also made into TV miniseries, making the name ‘Kunta Kinte’ a symbol of black empowerment.

Fans are showing mixed responses to Chen’s remarks; some are showing disappointment and anger while some fans are trying to defend the situation.

Tweet criticizing(left) and defending(right) Chen [Twitter]

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

