BLACKPINK LISA in Contact with Idol Boy Group Member

BLACKPINK Lisa is in a close relationship with someone. And GOT7 Bambam is the one. They are both from Thailand and are the same age.

Lisa and Bambam??

Lisa mentioned about Bambam previously during an interview when she was questioned: "Are you in contact with any idol member from Thailand?".

Lisa answered "I used to know Bambam since pre-debut. We are still in contact". "Bambam advised me that 'since we are foreigners, we should be more cautious in speaking Korean to avoid improper languages.

It's also noted that Lisa and Bambam are from same dance team, explaining how their families have intimate relationships.

While performing in a Thailand dance group, Lisa was chosen from YG Entertainment audition held in Thailand. After 5 years of trainee period, she debuted in 2016 as a member of BLACKPINK.

On the other hand, Bambam dreamt of becoming a K-pop idol with the influence of his mom watching K-dramas. He was chosen from JYP Entertainment global audition and debuted in 2014 as a member of Got7.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

