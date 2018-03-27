"Kill EUNHA in Japan" GFRIEND Receives Death Threats on Air

Girl group GFriend, soon to make their debut in Japan in May, received a death threat while on air.

It's not uncommon for idols to receive death threats.

GFriend member SinB and Umji met fans via Naver V LIVE.

Enjoying their time with fans, they noticed an unusual comment.

A viewer commented that Eunha would be killed in Japan because he/she hated Eunha.

SinB seemed taken aback by the death threat, and fans expressed their worries over the comment.

Right after the V LIVE fans found an Instagram account supposedly owned by a hater. Named 'anti eunha,' the account featured distorted photos of Eunha with a shotgun at the side. Fans are extremely worried about GFriend's upcoming debut in Japan.

Famous idols receiving death threats are not uncommon. APink, a girl group who had to endure death threats for many years, even had to call the police as the threats got so bad.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

