What JIN of BTS Said to a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her

Jin streamed live on V LIVE on his birthday last year, during which he played games with his fans. The hoodie that he was wearing on that day was gifted by Jimin, he said.

After the game was over, Jin worried if it had been just him who was having fun.

Then one of his fans asked Jin on the public chat to marry her, to which Jin flatly refused, "no."

Jin's refusal of the proposal made hundreds of fans cry online.

I don't know if you had fun with me today. I think it was just me. I really wanted to play games. It said "marry me" in the chat and the answer is, no. I had so much fun today and thank you for all the love. Thank you all, always. Hope you are having a blessed day. I love you all.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

