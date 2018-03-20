1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What JIN of BTS Said to a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

How do you think Jin would react when he you ask him to marry him?

Do you think he said yes?

Photo from BTS official SNS

Photo from BTS official SNS

Jin streamed live on V LIVE on his birthday last year, during which he played games with his fans. The hoodie that he was wearing on that day was gifted by Jimin, he said.

After the game was over, Jin worried if it had been just him who was having fun.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Then one of his fans asked Jin on the public chat to marry her, to which Jin flatly refused, "no."

Instagram @bts_love_myself

Instagram @bts_love_myself

Jin's refusal of the proposal made hundreds of fans cry online.

☞ Following is what Jin had said:

V LIVE

V LIVE

I don't know if you had fun with me today. I think it was just me. I really wanted to play games. It said "marry me" in the chat and the answer is, no. I had so much fun today and thank you for all the love. Thank you all, always. Hope you are having a blessed day. I love you all.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT