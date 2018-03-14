Women Want This Guy to be Their Celebrity Valentine (Hint: It isn't BTS)

Reply 1988 star Park Bo-gum has been picked as the No.1 Celebrity Valentine in a recent survey conducted by Beauty SoSeek. The company surveyed 450 women in their teens to 40's.

Hotter than BTS!

To the question "Which celebrity would you want the most as your Valentine?" 30% of the respondents picked Park Bo-gum.

The Coffee Prince star Gong Yoo came second (21.2%), followed by Park Seo-joon (18.4%) and Kang Daniel of WANNA ONE (14%). BTS came 5th at 14%.

For gifts they'd like to receive the most on Valentine's Day, 'perfume(46.2%)' topped the list. 'Candies(52%)' were the least favorite gift.

Park graduated college in February and is currently starring on the season 2 of Hyori's Home Stay broadcast on JTBC.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

