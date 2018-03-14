1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Women Want This Guy to be Their Celebrity Valentine (Hint: It isn't BTS)

중앙일보

입력

Online Community

Online Community

Reply 1988 star Park Bo-gum has been picked as the No.1 Celebrity Valentine in a recent survey conducted by Beauty SoSeek. The company surveyed 450 women in their teens to 40's.

Hotter than BTS!

To the question "Which celebrity would you want the most as your Valentine?" 30% of the respondents picked Park Bo-gum.

The Coffee Prince star Gong Yoo came second (21.2%), followed by Park Seo-joon (18.4%) and Kang Daniel of WANNA ONE (14%). BTS came 5th at 14%.

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

For gifts they'd like to receive the most on Valentine's Day, 'perfume(46.2%)' topped the list. 'Candies(52%)' were the least favorite gift.

Park graduated college in February and is currently starring on the season 2 of Hyori's Home Stay broadcast on JTBC.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT