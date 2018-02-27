IU Rehearsing in her School Uniform after School

IU is a graduate of Dongduk Girls' High School. She made her debut as a ninth grader with the song 'Lost Child (Mia),' and she released 'Boo' as a tenth grader.

What IU did for her extracurricular activity!

She was caught on her way to a rehearsal clad in her school uniform, after she had just finished taking an exam at school.

This clip shows IU as a high school student at a rehearsal for Mnet's M COUNTDOWN. After the rehearsal, she hops onto her car, has her makeup done, and goes on stage.

The VJ with IU back then had a short interview with IU.

As soon as she sat down, she took out a chocolate she said her mom had given to her, and she really enjoyed it. IU said "Chocolate is my favorite thing," and the comment was verified on 'Hyori's Home Stay' in which IU made an appearance.

Asked how she did on her exam, IU answered "Better than I thought," and added "The questions seemed familiar."

IU, the teenager who gobbled on chocolate relentlessly during her interview, transformed into a professional artist on stage, with her makeup A-perfect. She put on a perfectly lovely show.

IU, once this cute, is now a 25-year-old and one of the best female solo artists in Korea.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com