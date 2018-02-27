1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IU Rehearsing in her School Uniform after School

중앙일보

입력

IU rehearsing for M COUNTDOWN. Photo from YouTube.

IU rehearsing for M COUNTDOWN. Photo from YouTube.

IU is a graduate of Dongduk Girls' High School. She made her debut as a ninth grader with the song 'Lost Child (Mia),' and she released 'Boo' as a tenth grader.

What IU did for her extracurricular activity!

She was caught on her way to a rehearsal clad in her school uniform, after she had just finished taking an exam at school.

This clip shows IU as a high school student at a rehearsal for Mnet's M COUNTDOWN. After the rehearsal, she hops onto her car, has her makeup done, and goes on stage.

The VJ with IU back then had a short interview with IU.

As soon as she sat down, she took out a chocolate she said her mom had given to her, and she really enjoyed it. IU said "Chocolate is my favorite thing," and the comment was verified on 'Hyori's Home Stay' in which IU made an appearance.

Asked how she did on her exam, IU answered "Better than I thought," and added "The questions seemed familiar."

IU, the teenager who gobbled on chocolate relentlessly during her interview, transformed into a professional artist on stage, with her makeup A-perfect. She put on a perfectly lovely show.

IU, once this cute, is now a 25-year-old and one of the best female solo artists in Korea.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT