What EXO Did for Their Olympic Star Fan

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva is an EXO fan and not only does EXO know about it, they also gave her an autographed CD.

On February 21, EXO attended the press conference held at the main press center at the Alpensia Ski Resort in PyeongChang and discussed how they felt about performing at the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

"It is such an incredible honor to be able to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony. We've been practicing hard to prepare for the show since the moment we found out about it. I hope many people would be watching," said Suho.

"None of us were around at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Whenever I saw the performances at the Olympic Games in other countries, I remember thinking what an amazing thing it would be to be on such a big stage. To think we have been given this opportunity, I think I am speaking for all of us when I say this is truly an honor. I think I might even tear up when we get off the stage," he added.

"We've heard that she is a fan, and we gave her an autographed CD. We hope she'd be able to finish all her games without any injuries," said EXO, when asked about their figure skater fan.

EXO picked the South Korean skeleton racer and gold medalist Yun Sungbin as the Olympic star they'd like to meet.

CL, who will perform alongside EXO at the closing ceremony, said that performing at an Olympic stage is "an honor" and that she wishes "everyone would enjoy the show." "I was really excited when I was invited to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony three months ago. I always try my best every time I perform but this is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is so special and meaningful," she said.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

