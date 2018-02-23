1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What EXO Did for Their Olympic Star Fan

중앙일보

입력

Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva and EXO Suho. Photo by Yonhap.

Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva and EXO Suho. Photo by Yonhap.

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva is an EXO fan and not only does EXO know about it, they also gave her an autographed CD.

This figure skating Queen from Russia is an EXO-L.

On February 21, EXO attended the press conference held at the main press center at the Alpensia Ski Resort in PyeongChang and discussed how they felt about performing at the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

Olympic athlete of Russia Evgenia Medvedeva practices at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the team event of the women&#39;s figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneungon February 10, 2018. Photo by AFP PHOTO=Yonhap

Olympic athlete of Russia Evgenia Medvedeva practices at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the team event of the women&#39;s figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneungon February 10, 2018. Photo by AFP PHOTO=Yonhap

"It is such an incredible honor to be able to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony. We've been practicing hard to prepare for the show since the moment we found out about it. I hope many people would be watching," said Suho.

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

"None of us were around at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Whenever I saw the performances at the Olympic Games in other countries, I remember thinking what an amazing thing it would be to be on such a big stage. To think we have been given this opportunity, I think I am speaking for all of us when I say this is truly an honor. I think I might even tear up when we get off the stage," he added.

EXO Suho at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic press conference. Photo by Yonhap.

EXO Suho at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic press conference. Photo by Yonhap.

EXO has fans all over the world, including Olympic athletes.

Medvedeva is also an EXO-L.

Olympic athlete of Russia Evgenia Medvedeva practices at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the team event of the women&#39;s figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneungon February 10, 2018. Photo by AFP PHOTO=Yonhap

Olympic athlete of Russia Evgenia Medvedeva practices at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the team event of the women&#39;s figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneungon February 10, 2018. Photo by AFP PHOTO=Yonhap

Olympic athlete of Russia Evgenia Medvedeva practices at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the team event of the women&#39;s figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneungon February 10, 2018. Photo by AFP PHOTO=Yonhap

Olympic athlete of Russia Evgenia Medvedeva practices at Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the team event of the women&#39;s figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneungon February 10, 2018. Photo by AFP PHOTO=Yonhap

"We've heard that she is a fan, and we gave her an autographed CD. We hope she'd be able to finish all her games without any injuries," said EXO, when asked about their figure skater fan.

EXO picked the South Korean skeleton racer and gold medalist Yun Sungbin as the Olympic star they'd like to meet.

Medvedeva&#39;s Instagram

Medvedeva&#39;s Instagram

CL, who will perform alongside EXO at the closing ceremony, said that performing at an Olympic stage is "an honor" and that she wishes "everyone would enjoy the show." "I was really excited when I was invited to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony three months ago. I always try my best every time I perform but this is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is so special and meaningful," she said.

Evgenia Medvedeva Olympic Athlete of Russia (OAR) performs during the Women&#39;s Single Short Program of the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 11 February 2018. Photo from EPA=Yonhap

Evgenia Medvedeva Olympic Athlete of Russia (OAR) performs during the Women&#39;s Single Short Program of the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 11 February 2018. Photo from EPA=Yonhap

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT