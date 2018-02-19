1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Happy Hobiday!" BTS Members Share Never-before-seen Photos of J-HOPE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from @BTS_twt

Photo from @BTS_twt

"Where there's hope, there's Hoseok"

Happy Hobiday from BTS and ARMYs

The hashtag is trending on Twitter in celebration of BTS' J-Hope's birthday.

A 24-year-old as of February 17, J-Hope received a number of happy birthday messages from BTS members and fans.

The first to congratulate his birthday was ARMYs. The countless hashtags "Where there's hope, there's Hoseok" were enough to show how much ARMYs loved him.

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

J-Hope, seeing the trending hashtag on Twitter, said "Today as well, thanks to you, I begin my day as a beautiful birthday, a great, meaningful birthday. I'm happy I could be everyone's hope. Thank you."

The next up were the BTS boys, who shared a ton of never-before-seen photos of J-Hope in celebration of his birthday as well.

Jin was the mischievous one. He shared a photo of J-Hope who was, without a hint of makeup and looking a bit oily, sitting in a restaurant and wearing a silly smile as well as a silly hat. Jin wrote "Happy birthday my Hobi. I waited a year to share this (photo)."

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Jimin wrote "This is hilarious I had to leave a comment" and "A little protection for Hobi hyung, please. I have lots of photos with your hair all greasy too. Just wait till December." Jimin also posted a photo. Stating "I don't have any (photos) with Hobi looking good or bad," he posted a photo of himself and J-Hope enjoying their free time.

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Among the multiple releases of such rare photos, Suga was the first one to share a good photo of J-Hope. Suga's photo features J-Hope by the lakeside, riding his bicycle, in a quiet moment and smiling pleasantly. Suga wrote "This is Suga hyung. I had a hard time locating my old phone. Nice pic. And I'm hungry."

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Translated in article. Photo from @BTS_twt

Another member, who fans couldn't identify, celebrated J-Hope's birthday with a photo of J-Hope by the sea. In the photo, J-Hope stands in the sandy beach alone, with a smile as big as the moon.

#HobidayHBD Photo from @BTS_twt

#HobidayHBD Photo from @BTS_twt

Leader RM was the first to post a handwritten letter for J-Hope. With the cute phrase "BTS' Hee'mang' Hoseok, happy birthday," RM added cute little drawings on the side.

#HobidayHBD Photo from @BTS_twt

#HobidayHBD Photo from @BTS_twt

In the evening, J-Hope uploaded a celebratory happy birthday clip via V LIVE. Titled "Let's play with Hobi," he shared updates on his everyday life and the upcoming album with fans.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT