"Happy Hobiday!" BTS Members Share Never-before-seen Photos of J-HOPE

"Where there's hope, there's Hoseok"

Happy Hobiday from BTS and ARMYs

The hashtag is trending on Twitter in celebration of BTS' J-Hope's birthday.

A 24-year-old as of February 17, J-Hope received a number of happy birthday messages from BTS members and fans.

The first to congratulate his birthday was ARMYs. The countless hashtags "Where there's hope, there's Hoseok" were enough to show how much ARMYs loved him.

J-Hope, seeing the trending hashtag on Twitter, said "Today as well, thanks to you, I begin my day as a beautiful birthday, a great, meaningful birthday. I'm happy I could be everyone's hope. Thank you."

The next up were the BTS boys, who shared a ton of never-before-seen photos of J-Hope in celebration of his birthday as well.

Jin was the mischievous one. He shared a photo of J-Hope who was, without a hint of makeup and looking a bit oily, sitting in a restaurant and wearing a silly smile as well as a silly hat. Jin wrote "Happy birthday my Hobi. I waited a year to share this (photo)."

Jimin wrote "This is hilarious I had to leave a comment" and "A little protection for Hobi hyung, please. I have lots of photos with your hair all greasy too. Just wait till December." Jimin also posted a photo. Stating "I don't have any (photos) with Hobi looking good or bad," he posted a photo of himself and J-Hope enjoying their free time.

Among the multiple releases of such rare photos, Suga was the first one to share a good photo of J-Hope. Suga's photo features J-Hope by the lakeside, riding his bicycle, in a quiet moment and smiling pleasantly. Suga wrote "This is Suga hyung. I had a hard time locating my old phone. Nice pic. And I'm hungry."

Another member, who fans couldn't identify, celebrated J-Hope's birthday with a photo of J-Hope by the sea. In the photo, J-Hope stands in the sandy beach alone, with a smile as big as the moon.

Leader RM was the first to post a handwritten letter for J-Hope. With the cute phrase "BTS' Hee'mang' Hoseok, happy birthday," RM added cute little drawings on the side.

In the evening, J-Hope uploaded a celebratory happy birthday clip via V LIVE. Titled "Let's play with Hobi," he shared updates on his everyday life and the upcoming album with fans.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

