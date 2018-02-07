“MIC Drop” Charts on Billboard Hot 100 for 10 Weeks in a Row

BTS' "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki currently ranks at No. 98 on Billboard Hot 100 as of the February 6 chart. This marks the RIAA-certified song's tenth week on the chart.

BTS rules Social 50. "Love Yourself: Her" tops World Albums.

The song, released last November, debuted at No. 71 and has stayed on the chart for ten consecutive weeks, peaking at No. 28.

This is a major achievement for the seven-piece boy band.

Love Yourself: Her rose to No. 67 from last week's No. 90 and has once again topped the World Albums chart. BTS also continues to rule the Social 50 for and has charted at No. 22 on the Artist 100.

