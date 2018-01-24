1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Is So Successful That Even S. Korean Politicians Want to Benchmark Them

중앙일보

입력

photo from BTS official facebook page.

photo from BTS official facebook page.

How influential is BTS?

BTS' influence extends to the realm of politics.

Korean politicians are analyzing BTS' success strategies to overcome their low ratings.

They even wrote a report on BTS, which can be summarized as follows:

1. Politicians, just like BTS, should communicate with voters constantly.

2. BTS maximized social media as a communication tool.

3. "What's worse than hate comments is indifference," said Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS and the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment. One should not ignore criticism and respond to it proactively.

4. BTS' songs are mostly about themselves or their peers. One should come up with a story that is relatable to a wider range of people.

5. One should be a positive influence in the society.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT