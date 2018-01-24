BTS Is So Successful That Even S. Korean Politicians Want to Benchmark Them

How influential is BTS?

BTS' influence extends to the realm of politics.

Korean politicians are analyzing BTS' success strategies to overcome their low ratings.

They even wrote a report on BTS, which can be summarized as follows:

1. Politicians, just like BTS, should communicate with voters constantly.

2. BTS maximized social media as a communication tool.

3. "What's worse than hate comments is indifference," said Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS and the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment. One should not ignore criticism and respond to it proactively.

4. BTS' songs are mostly about themselves or their peers. One should come up with a story that is relatable to a wider range of people.

5. One should be a positive influence in the society.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

