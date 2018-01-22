“Do you even have time to date?” BTS SUGA's Reply to the Clichéd Question

Does BTS even have time to date?

And that's how you pivot, ladies and gentlemen.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight in November last year, Suga replied that "there exist many forms of love besides the romantic kind, you know, like between family and friends." "I wish people would find the time to love more, whatever form of love that may be," he added.

"I hope the world could be a better place by loving each other more, whether it be among friends, family, or co-workers," explained the twenty-four-year-old.

The rest of the BTS boys nodded in agreement.

Watch the clip below for BTS' interview with Entertainment Tonight:



By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

