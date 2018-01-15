BTS' Whispers Of Sweet Nothing And More: Best 9 BTS Love Song Lyrics

BTS is a group well known for its delicate, sentimental lyrics as well as its powerful on-stage performances. Many ARMYs say that they were enticed by the lyrics into becoming a BTS fan. Here are some BTS' lyrics that scream boyfriend (or ex-boyfriend) all over.

Imagine BTS members lying down next to you whispering words of sweet nothing.



1. I NEED U



The Sky is blue and the sun is shining

So my tears are ever more visible

Why is it you Why does it have to be you

Why can't I leave you

I need you girl You're so beautiful

I need you girl You're so cold

I need you girl I need you girl

I need you girl I need you girl



2. Hold Me Tight



You still shine

You're still a scented flower

Trust me now Hold me again

So I can feel you, hold me

I can't breathe without you

I'm nothing without you

Open my closed mind, drench my heart

So I can feel you, hold me



3. Miss Right



How are you like this

It seems like you're the only one in this world

You breeze by me

You're the sweet breeze going through my heart

You don't dress up much

Perhaps you wear the scent charming

I didn't believe in god

You make me believe You are my goddess



4. Converse High

Passing by, we're meant to be Soaking in, it's love

Like someone once said



5. Where Did You Come From



Be from the moon, from the stars

I don't care where you're from

You're like me

You're a great woman

And I'm a great man

We're destined to fall in love

Yeah I'm fallin in love



6. I Like It



How's everything going these days

Curiosity kills me and I check, the Likes are shining

You seem so happy without me

Why did I think of you? Only pity pays a visit

I'll click Like on your post and leave too

I'm living like this these days without you



7. Just One Day



When you say my name, your voice

I want to swim in it I want to know you better

Explorer on an expedition through the mysterious forest that is you

I admire the masterpiece that is you You're an art in itself

I dream all night long, in the end it means nothing to me



8. Her



Your only star. Shining like nothing's wrong

When my time to shine comes I mask off

Lost star I unburden myself enjoy the darkness

No lights shooting daggers at me ye

As my mind goes

As my senses lead me, where nothing keeps me down



9. Love Is Not Over



Love hurts and hurts yeah

Breakup hurts and hurts even more

I can't be without you

Love me Love me

Come into my arms again

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

