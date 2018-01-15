BTS' Whispers Of Sweet Nothing And More: Best 9 BTS Love Song Lyrics

BTS is a group well known for its delicate, sentimental lyrics as well as its powerful on-stage performances. Many ARMYs say that they were enticed by the lyrics into becoming a BTS fan. Here are some BTS' lyrics that scream boyfriend (or ex-boyfriend) all over.
Imagine BTS members lying down next to you whispering words of sweet nothing.
1. I NEED U
The Sky is blue and the sun is shining
So my tears are ever more visible
Why is it you Why does it have to be you
Why can't I leave you
I need you girl You're so beautiful
I need you girl You're so cold
I need you girl I need you girl
I need you girl I need you girl
2. Hold Me Tight
You still shine
You're still a scented flower
Trust me now Hold me again
So I can feel you, hold me
I can't breathe without you
I'm nothing without you
Open my closed mind, drench my heart
So I can feel you, hold me
3. Miss Right
How are you like this
It seems like you're the only one in this world
You breeze by me
You're the sweet breeze going through my heart
You don't dress up much
Perhaps you wear the scent charming
I didn't believe in god
You make me believe You are my goddess
4. Converse High
Passing by, we're meant to be Soaking in, it's love
Like someone once said
5. Where Did You Come From
Be from the moon, from the stars
I don't care where you're from
You're like me
You're a great woman
And I'm a great man
We're destined to fall in love
Yeah I'm fallin in love
6. I Like It
How's everything going these days
Curiosity kills me and I check, the Likes are shining
You seem so happy without me
Why did I think of you? Only pity pays a visit
I'll click Like on your post and leave too
I'm living like this these days without you
7. Just One Day
When you say my name, your voice
I want to swim in it I want to know you better
Explorer on an expedition through the mysterious forest that is you
I admire the masterpiece that is you You're an art in itself
I dream all night long, in the end it means nothing to me
8. Her
Your only star. Shining like nothing's wrong
When my time to shine comes I mask off
Lost star I unburden myself enjoy the darkness
No lights shooting daggers at me ye
As my mind goes
As my senses lead me, where nothing keeps me down
9. Love Is Not Over
Love hurts and hurts yeah
Breakup hurts and hurts even more
I can't be without you
Love me Love me
Come into my arms again
By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com