BTS' Whispers Of Sweet Nothing And More: Best 9 BTS Love Song Lyrics

Photo from BTS Facebook.

BTS is a group well known for its delicate, sentimental lyrics as well as its powerful on-stage performances. Many ARMYs say that they were enticed by the lyrics into becoming a BTS fan. Here are some BTS' lyrics that scream boyfriend (or ex-boyfriend) all over.

Imagine BTS members lying down next to you whispering words of sweet nothing.

Photo from BTS Facebook.

1. I NEED U

The Sky is blue and the sun is shining
So my tears are ever more visible
Why is it you Why does it have to be you
Why can't I leave you

I need you girl You're so beautiful
I need you girl You're so cold
I need you girl I need you girl
I need you girl I need you girl

Photo from BTS Facebook.

2. Hold Me Tight

You still shine
You're still a scented flower
Trust me now Hold me again
So I can feel you, hold me

I can't breathe without you
I'm nothing without you
Open my closed mind, drench my heart
So I can feel you, hold me

Photo from BTS Facebook.

3. Miss Right

How are you like this
It seems like you're the only one in this world
You breeze by me
You're the sweet breeze going through my heart

You don't dress up much
Perhaps you wear the scent charming
I didn't believe in god
You make me believe You are my goddess

Photo from BTS Facebook

4. Converse High

Passing by, we're meant to be Soaking in, it's love
Like someone once said

Photo from BTS Facebook.

5. Where Did You Come From

Be from the moon, from the stars
I don't care where you're from
You're like me

You're a great woman
And I'm a great man
We're destined to fall in love
Yeah I'm fallin in love

Photo from BTS Facebook.

6. I Like It

How's everything going these days
Curiosity kills me and I check, the Likes are shining
You seem so happy without me
Why did I think of you? Only pity pays a visit
I'll click Like on your post and leave too
I'm living like this these days without you

Photo from BTS Facebook

7. Just One Day

When you say my name, your voice
I want to swim in it I want to know you better

Explorer on an expedition through the mysterious forest that is you
I admire the masterpiece that is you You're an art in itself

I dream all night long, in the end it means nothing to me

Photo from BTS Facebook.

8. Her

Your only star. Shining like nothing's wrong
When my time to shine comes I mask off

Lost star I unburden myself enjoy the darkness
No lights shooting daggers at me ye
As my mind goes
As my senses lead me, where nothing keeps me down

Photo from BTS Facebook.

9. Love Is Not Over

Love hurts and hurts yeah
Breakup hurts and hurts even more

I can't be without you
Love me Love me
Come into my arms again

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

