Fans Catch IU Shooting Her Newest TV Series 'My Mister'

중앙일보

입력

Actor Lee Sun-kyun(left) and IU on shoot for tvN&#39;s &#39;My Mister.&#39; Photo from online community

IU was caught on camera busy filming her newest TV series 'My Mister.'

IU looks like she's doing some quality acting.

Social media flooded with photos of IU and actor Lee Sun-kyun busy shooting scenes of 'My Mister' outside despite the freezing weather.

IU on shoot for tvN&#39;s &#39;My Mister.&#39; Photo from online community

The photos released show Lee Sun-kyun and IU on the streets, wearing similar-looking brown coats. Another photo shows IU running across a crosswalk.

IU on shoot for tvN&#39;s &#39;My Mister.&#39; Photo from online community

IU was also caught in a local store in Incheon, wearing an oversized outwear and a bag the size of IU. Dragging her feet, she represented an average person living day to day.

'My Mister,' a highly anticipated tvN TV series, is star-studded. With IU and Lee Sun-kyun leading the show, "nation's actress" Na Moon-hee, "the ten million fairy" Oh Dal-su, and the "scene stealer" Song Sae-byeok is set to appear as well.

IU will play Lee Ji-an, a three months contract worker with too much to handle. Ordered to find out Park Dong-hoon's (played by Lee Sun-kyun) weaknesses, she ends up falling for his charms and learns to trust someone for the first time.

'My Mister' will air on tvN in 2018 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 21:30 KST.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

