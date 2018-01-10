BTS Tops Billboard's “Social 50” for 56 Weeks Straight

BTS' "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki made it into Billboard's Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.

For BTS, sky's the limit.

According to the chart published on January 13, "MIC Drop" rose to No. 66 on Hot 100.

Likewise, the band's album "Love Yourself: Her" released in September 2016 rose from No. 106 last week to No. 72 this week on Billboard 200, and stayed on the chart for thirteen weeks straight.

BTS also charted at No. 71 on Artist 100 and have topped Social 50 for 56 weeks straight.

Keep up the good work, lads!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

