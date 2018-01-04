"What J-HOPE Creates Is Art" BTS Leader RM Praises J-HOPE

BTS leader RM spoke highly of J-Hope's mixtape. J-Hope had listed as his New Year's resolution to release his mixtape.

"Having started his career in dancing, J-Hope had lacked confidence in his music."

On January 3, RM spoke with fans on Naver V Live. RM said "I heard a few tracks on J-Hope's mixtape," and added "It was really good. I think J-Hope has reached a point where he creates art."

RM also stated "J-Hope, starting his career in dancing, oftentimes lacked confidence in making music. But when I listened to his mixtape, I thought 'he's complete.' J-Hope poured the whole year of 2017 into his mixtape. His music is better than mine, the one I worked on three years ago. I can't wait to hear his other works."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

