Updates on JYJ's PARK YOO-CHUN And His Bride-To-Be

Park Yoo-chun(left) and Hwang Ha-na. Photo from Ilgan Sports(left) and Instagram @lovelovelove0225.

Photo from Instagram @lovelovelove0225

Updates of Hwang Ha-na, a non-celebrity and the would-be bride to JYJ's Park Yoo-chun, the couple whose wedding has been postponed twice already, are going viral. Hwang Ha-na is the youngest daughter of Hong Doo-young, the founder of Namyang Dairy Product Co., Ltd.

The bride-to-be shared updates on their relationship.

Hwang Ha-na. Photo from Instagram @lovelovelove0225

The 26-year-old posted on her Instagram account several photos with the comment "Thanks to the most considerate, romantic guy in the whole wide world, every day is like my birthday." She seems to have spent Christmas in Ko Samui, Thailand. Hwang Ha-na further wrote "Never missing an anniversary, always considerate about even the littlest things. There's no one more romantic, more considerate, more full of love than him."

Photo from Instagram @lovelovelove0225

The photos show Hwang Ha-na having a good time in Ko Samui. There's also a shot of a presumed couple clinking their beer mugs as well. Netizens suspect the other to be JYJ's Park Yoo-chun. While the photo does not show his face, Hwang Ha-na's Instagram still has photos of Minnie Mouse, reminding fans of Yoo-chun's mononym 'Micky Yoochun' back when he was a TVXQ member.

Photo from Channel A

Park Yoo-chun surprised fans in April with his wedding announcements out of the blue. But the couple's wedding has been postponed twice already. The originally set date was September 10, after Park Yoo-chun's discharge from his military service. The date, pushed back to September 20, has been postponed yet again.

Photo from online community

Park Yoo-chun was swept up in a controversy in August, on his discharge date, over his wrist tattoo. Featuring a female face, he was suspected to have gotten the tattoo during his military service.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

