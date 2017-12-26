1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Hints Of Favoritism? BTS Supposedly Favored Over Others At '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

중앙일보

입력

BTS performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BTS performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' starring the creme de la creme idols, closed with a big flourish.

BTS given three times more time than BTOB, and fans are furious.

'SBS Gayo Daejeon,' since 2007, dropped the awards ceremony format commonly used for year-end programs, and instead adopted a festival-like form in which a number of star celebs perform and have fun. The only exception is the year 2014, in which awards were given out.

BTS performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BTS performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BTS performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BTS performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

This year's '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' took on the festival-like format as well. While there were no controversies over the award recipients, another problem arose.

BLACKPINK&#39;s Jennie performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BLACKPINK&#39;s Jennie performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

There was a stark difference among idols in the allotted time for on-stage performances. Fans, according to how much their idol aired, differed in their responses to the program.

IU performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

IU performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

In terms of the performance time, the star of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' is the one and only BTS. BTS performed for twelve minutes and five seconds. BTOB performed for the shortest time, appearing only for four minutes and forty-two seconds.

EXO&#39;s D.O. performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

EXO&#39;s D.O. performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BTS&#39; V performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

BTS&#39; V performing at &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS

Here's the alotted time for individual idols in '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' with the criterion being the clips uploaded at the official website.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon's alotted time for respective artists

BTS - 3 songs performed · 12 minutes and 5 seconds

IU - 3 songs · 11 minutes and 1 second

TWICE - 3 songs · 10 minutes and 19 seconds

WannaOne - 3 songs · 9 minutes and 11 seconds

EXO - 3 songs · 8 minutes and 12 seconds

Sunmi - 2 songs · 7 minutes and 1 second

NCT127 - 2 songs · 6 minutes and 37 seconds

GOT7 - 2 songs · 6 minutes and 27 seconds

BLACKPINK - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 59 seconds

Red Velvet - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 52 seconds

GFriend - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 23 seconds

WINNER - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 20 seconds

BTOB - 1 song · 4 minutes and 42 seconds

There is a stark difference among idol groups. BTOB fans, furious over the time allocation, denounced SBS, saying the responsible figures had been thoughtless when planning the event.

Fans also expressed anger at BTOB only able to perform a single song, whereas other groups performed several. Some fans even asked SBS to "refrain from asking BTOB to perform if the members would be treated as such." They expressed discomfort at SBS for implicitly discriminating the artists regarding how famous they were.

Other viewers also pointed out that whereas the lineup was superb, the event lacked preparation. Many criticized the camera work and sound system. SBS, eager to show off their stage equipment, kept getting a full shot of the stage, neglecting to focus on the artists' performance. Viewers had a hard time catching the artists' singing as well. Some even described '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' as "empty vessels making most noise."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT