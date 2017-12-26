Hints Of Favoritism? BTS Supposedly Favored Over Others At '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' starring the creme de la creme idols, closed with a big flourish.

BTS given three times more time than BTOB, and fans are furious.

'SBS Gayo Daejeon,' since 2007, dropped the awards ceremony format commonly used for year-end programs, and instead adopted a festival-like form in which a number of star celebs perform and have fun. The only exception is the year 2014, in which awards were given out.

This year's '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' took on the festival-like format as well. While there were no controversies over the award recipients, another problem arose.

There was a stark difference among idols in the allotted time for on-stage performances. Fans, according to how much their idol aired, differed in their responses to the program.

In terms of the performance time, the star of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' is the one and only BTS. BTS performed for twelve minutes and five seconds. BTOB performed for the shortest time, appearing only for four minutes and forty-two seconds.

Here's the alotted time for individual idols in '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' with the criterion being the clips uploaded at the official website.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon's alotted time for respective artists BTS - 3 songs performed · 12 minutes and 5 seconds IU - 3 songs · 11 minutes and 1 second TWICE - 3 songs · 10 minutes and 19 seconds WannaOne - 3 songs · 9 minutes and 11 seconds EXO - 3 songs · 8 minutes and 12 seconds Sunmi - 2 songs · 7 minutes and 1 second NCT127 - 2 songs · 6 minutes and 37 seconds GOT7 - 2 songs · 6 minutes and 27 seconds BLACKPINK - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 59 seconds Red Velvet - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 52 seconds GFriend - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 23 seconds WINNER - 2 songs · 5 minutes and 20 seconds BTOB - 1 song · 4 minutes and 42 seconds

There is a stark difference among idol groups. BTOB fans, furious over the time allocation, denounced SBS, saying the responsible figures had been thoughtless when planning the event.

Fans also expressed anger at BTOB only able to perform a single song, whereas other groups performed several. Some fans even asked SBS to "refrain from asking BTOB to perform if the members would be treated as such." They expressed discomfort at SBS for implicitly discriminating the artists regarding how famous they were.

Other viewers also pointed out that whereas the lineup was superb, the event lacked preparation. Many criticized the camera work and sound system. SBS, eager to show off their stage equipment, kept getting a full shot of the stage, neglecting to focus on the artists' performance. Viewers had a hard time catching the artists' singing as well. Some even described '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' as "empty vessels making most noise."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

