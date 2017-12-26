1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE's New Member?…Christmas Surprise by WINNER's KANG SEUNG-YOON

Kang Seung-yoon of WINNER made fans laugh when he accidentally joined WANNA ONE on stage.

He looked totally clueless!

As the big year-end event came to an end, all the performers came onto the stage to greet the audience and each other.

Seung-yoon played an honorary WANNA ONE member for the night by accident and joined the eleven-membered boy band as they bowed to the audience before walking off the stage. It took him a minute until he realized he was among the wrong crew - he looked around the stage, looking clueless and bewildered.

After realizing something was wrong, Seung-yoon quickly exited the stage and ran towards where other members of WINNER was.

"I was surprised for a second there that WANNA ONE had an extra member," commented one fan. "He was totally clueless up there," wrote another.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

