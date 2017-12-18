1 읽는 중

BTS Fans Form Endless Line In Times Square, New York

중앙일보

입력

People have lined up to buy BT21 products. Times Square, New York on December 16. Photo from online community.

The BTS-made characters 'BT21' from LINE FRIENDS formed an endless line in New York with people waiting to buy the new products.

What is ARMY waiting for?

LINE FRIENDS began its sales for 'BT21' themed dolls, cushions, and clothes in BOONTHESHOP Cheongdam and LINE FRIENDS flagship stores in New York starting from December 16.

To buy the products, a long line formed at Times Square, the heart of Manhattan, New York, even as the heat index dropped to two degrees below Celcius.

From Broadway 45th St. 8th Ave to 44th St. 8th Ave, more than a thousand people were caught standing over two blocks in line.

In the clip featuring the line, from the store opening, people of all ages and ethnicities are lining up to purchase the BTS-related goods. While the video goes on for over two minutes, the line doesn't seem to end.

The BT21 stickers released in September via LINE store and BT21 official social media accounts have been downloaded over seventeen million times. 'BT21' Twitter mentions have gone over two and a half hundred million.

LINE FRIENDS officials have stated, "After the preview of 'BT21' products, fans all over the world have inquired about the products even before sales opened."

You can catch the BT21 products via LINE Friends flagship stores in Korea or its official online store. 'BT21' products, after its grand launch in New York's Times Square, will be also sold in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand, with LINE FRIENDS' plans to open offline stores.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

