The Heirs' Stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin Sent This to a Dumpling Restaurant

Kim Woo-bin as Choi Young-do and Lee Min-ho as Kim Tan on &#39;The Heirs&#39; (2013) ⓒ SBS

Photo from the dumpling restaurant Instagram @chang.hwa.dang

The Heirs (2013) stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin sent congratulatory plant pots to a newly opened dumpling restaurant with cute ribbons with the words "yummy dumplings dumplings dumplings ♥."

Kim Tan and Choi Young-do approve these dumplings.

How do these top actors know the dumpling restaurant owner?

Apparently, Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin share a hairdresser, whose wife recently opened a dumpling restaurant.

After the photos of the cute note to the dumpling restaurant were leaked to the internet, the restaurant attracted a surge of visitors, including the fans of the popular 2013 TV series The Heirs.

Who could have guessed the badass teenage heirs would have said something like "yummy dumplings dumplings dumplings ♥"?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

