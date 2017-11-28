3 Idols who everyone fell In love with at first sight.

SNSD(Girls' Generation), Kara, Miss A. Some of them disbanded, you seldom can see these groups perform with its full members. While fans loved some for their singing and dancing, for some members, it was love at first sight. These three were especially famous for their looks.

1. SNSD's Yoona



Born on May 30, 1990, her native name is Im Yoon-ah. She's a member of SNSD, or Girls' Generation, a girl group of SM Entertainment who debuted Aug. 5th, 2007. Yoona, aside from being a singer, is also an actress. She first appeared on the TV series 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning' aired on July 22, 2007.

Fans love Yoona for her delicate face. In 2012, Yoona topped the list of celebrities with a face to kill for, gaining 24 votes from a total of 100 idol voters.

Yoona is also an actress.

Yoona spread her name via the KBS1 TV series 'You Are My Destiny,' aired on 2008. Afterwards, she appeared in a number of TV shows, including 'Cinderella Man,' 'Love Rain,' 'The K2,' and Chinese drama 'God of War, Zhao Yun.'



2. Kara's Koo Hara

Can you name anyone prettier than these three?

Born on Jan. 13, 1991, she goes by her native name. Hara joined girl group Kara in 2008 following the departure of former member Kim Sung-hee. Hara made her debut as a Kara member on July 24th, 2008, with the single 'Rock U.'

She also ranked no.1 at the 2012 MBC 'Miss&Mister Idol Korea Contest,' selected for her looks and her stamina.

She also stood out in entertainment shows. In KBS 2TV's 'Invincible Youth' she showed off her bright, bubbly personality, and she also flaunted her running skills in a number of idol track and field competitions.

Koo Hara, in Jan. 15, 2016, ceased to be a Kara member along with Han Seung-yeon and Park Gyu-ri, as their contract terminated.

She recently appeared in '1 Night and 2 Days' as a guest, still proving herself fit and ready for show business.

3. Miss A's Suzy

Her native name Bae Su-ji, she was born on Oct. 10, 1994.

How Suzy came to be a celebrity is a famous anecdote among fans. Enrolling in the preliminaries for 'Superstar K' in 2009, she caught the eyes of a JYP Entertainment official with her splendid looks. After a year of training, she made her debut as a Miss A member in July 2010.

Miss A, right after their debut, topped music charts with 'Bad Girl Good Girl,' and became the girl group to rank no.1 in music programs in the shortest time.

Suzy, especially, went viral online for her gorgeous looks performing on stage.

Afterwards, photos of Suzy in her middle school years and as an internet shopping mall model spread, adding to the already extremely high media coverage.

She's also an actress as well. She began her career in acting in KBS TV series 'Dream High' aired in 2011.

In the Korean romance film 'Architecture 101,' she played the younger female protagonist, earning her nickname as a 'nationwide first love.'

She's also big in advertising. From alcohol to cosmetics, she's one of the top celebs, along with Seolhyun and Jun Ji-hyun, with the most advertisements.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

