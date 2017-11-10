After Public Affair with Actress Kim Min-hee, the Cannes Veteran Director Hong Sang-soo Files for Divorce

On December 15, Director Hong Sang-soo and his wife will attend the divorce trial at the Seoul Family Court.

While Hong had tried to convince his wife on several occasions to reach agreement on their divorce, she had repeatedly refused to receive the divorce papers. Hong requested service by publication through his lawyer and the court ordered service by publication in September. That is to say, the divorce proceedings will commence next month.

The director and the actress met while filming “Right Now, Wrong Then” (2016) where the relationship between the two developed into something more intimate. Kim and Hong affirmed the report of their affair in March. “We are two people sincerely in love, and we refused to comment on the media coverage so far because we didn’t think it was necessary,” he said. “We love each other wholeheartedly,” added the actress.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com