바비 인형 탄생 50주년(2009년)을 맞아 뉴욕 토이저러스 매점에 전시된 인형과 ‘인간 바비 인형’ 안젤리카 케노바(오른쪽).

Russia - NEWEST ‘HUMAN BARBIE’

The so-called “human Barbie,” Valeria Lukyanova, has new competition in the form of Russian model Angelica Kenova, the latest model who claims to look like a Barbie doll. But Kenova says she is all natural and has never undergone any plastic surgery.

The 26-year-old believes that “cosmetic work is only necessary when an individual has serious faults with their face or body,” Mirror UK reported. She maintains her looks by working out and eating a “secret diet.” The newly discovered human Barbie has never had a boyfriend and lives with her parents. Despite her age, she is allowed to date only when her mother Natalia is by her side.

“Growing up, my parents raised me like a princess and never let me go out, date boys or have the usual adult experiences,” Kenova told Mirror. “As a result, I am not fit for real life - I’m like a living doll,” she added. She also told the magazine that her parents encourage her modeling work and are “overprotective” of her. They also want her to live with them in their house.

The Moscow model was groomed to look like the world famous doll by her parents ever since she was born. She has a tiny 20-inch waist, weighs less than 90 pounds and wears a size 32E bra. Her parents helped her maintain her physical appearance by controlling her diet and monitoring her workouts with personal trainers. Her mother started buying her “collectible Barbie dolls” when she was young. She also began to enthusiastically dress her up like one.

Kenova’s social media profile is private but according to the website, she is a “model, child psychologist and ballet dancer.” Her ambition in life is to be a “Playboy Playmate” one day. She is also waiting for a boyfriend who is “one great, true love.” She likes “sugary, cute boys” and is also interested in “brutal men whose eyes reflect their strength and pride.” ? NIDHI TEWARI

러시아 - 새로운 ‘인간 바비’ “성형 안했어요”

바비 인형과 꼭 닮았다는 뜻에서 ‘인간 바비’로 알려진 발레리아 루키아노바에게 새로운 도전자가 생겼다. 러시아 모델 안젤리카 케노바(26)다. 그녀는 자신이 바비 인형을 닮았다고 주장했지만 자신의 외모와 몸매는 타고난 그대로이며 성형수술을 받은 적이 없다고 말했다.

영국 매체 미러에 따르면 케노바는 “얼굴이나 몸에 심각한 문제가 있을 때만 성형수술이 필요하다”고 말했다. “나는 운동과 ‘비법 다이어트’로 몸매를 유지한다.” 케노바는 남자친구를 사귄 적이 없고 부모와 함께 산다. 또 어머니 나탈리아가 곁에 있을 때만 데이트를 할 수 있다고 말했다.

“부모님은 나를 공주처럼 키웠다. 혼자 외출하거나 남자를 만나거나 일반적인 어른의 경험을 못하게 했다. 그래서 나는 현실과 잘 어울리지 않는다. 나는 살아있는 인형과 같다.” 케노바는 부모의 권유로 모델을 시작했다고 덧붙였다. 또 부모의 ‘과잉보호’를 받으며 부모가 함께 살기를 원해 그 뜻에 따르고 있다고 말했다.

부모는 케노바를 세계적으로 유명한 인형 바비처럼 보이도록 하려고 어려서부터 몸매를 가꿨다. 허리 20인치, 몸무게 약 41kg이며 브라 사이즈는 32E다. 케노바는 부모의 도움으로 철저히 다이어트하고, 개인 트레이너를 고용해 운동함으로써 몸매를 유지한다. 어머니 나탈리아는 케노바가 아주 어릴 때부터 ‘수집용 바비 인형’을 사주고 바비처럼 옷을 입혔다.

케노바의 소셜미디어 프로필은 비공개지만 공개된 내용에 따르면 자신을 ‘모델, 아동심리학자, 발레 댄서’로 소개한다. 인생 목표는 앞으로 ‘플레이메이트(플레이보이 특집판 주인공)’가 되는 것이다. 또 ‘멋지고 진정한 사랑의 대상’이 될 수 있는 남자친구를 기다리고 있다. ‘상냥하고 귀여운 남자’를 좋아하지만 ‘눈에서 힘과 자부심이 비치는 야수적인 남자’에게도 관심 있다고 말한다.