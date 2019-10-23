1 읽는 중

JIMIN Visits the Gangnam BTS Pop-Up Store!

중앙일보

입력

Jimin excites fans with these photos he just uploaded on Twitter.

If you're at Gangnam, why don't you visit the store and recreate Jimin's cute photos?

The pictures were taken at the Gangnam BTS pop-up store 'House of BTS'.

He really knows how to take just the right photos that will make ARMYs go crazy!

I bet all ARMYs will now be seen following these poses at this multi-experience space.

Meanwhile, the store will be open until January 5th, 2020. so if you're planning to go, hurry!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

