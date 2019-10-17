1 읽는 중

Why Being JIN's Masternim Is The Easiest Job

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

As mentioned in previous articles, 'masternim' refers to K-pop fans that take and upload high-quality photos of idols.

Come and see this incredible creature with no-filter at all

Usually masternims spend immense time selecting and editing photos to upload.

The reason BTS Jin is one of the easiest idols to be a masternim of is because:

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

His visuals don't need any editing!

This photo of Jin at the Saudi Arabia concert wows fans as the masternim reveals that it's the original photo - without any editing whatsoever!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

How can these be raw photos that haven't been touched by Photoshop?

Even though all idols are handsome and beautiful, masternims usually have to photoshop their photos because of lighting, and because their cameras are so high-quality that the tiniest of pores can be seen.

This is why it's so amazing that Jin remains to look this perfect in the photos.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Actually, it may not be that much of a surprise considering this is what he looks like when he has just woken up in the morning, right?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

His face doesn't just look like it's been photoshopped - it looks like it's been sculpted.

It makes everyone dream to be able to see him up close in real life one day.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

