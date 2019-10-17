BLACKPINK ROSÉ Falls For This Idol At First Sight

Blackpink Rosé appeared in the most recent episode of Hyeri's Youtube channel.

Rose reveals her 'crush' to Hye Ri, and her reaction is priceless

'Finally meets with true love friend'

Hye Ri: Why do you keep saying hello? ㅋㅋㅋ

Rosé: Right before... I saw Yura unnie

Rosé: I really fell for her...

'Laughter coming from the stomach'

LOL Hyeri's facial expression

Hyeri is known to tease Yura a lot ever since they were members together of the now disbanded group Girl's Day.

Hye Ri: She's not pretty~~~ (She has a lot more to say but does not)

Rosé: If I was a man I think I would fall in love with her at first sight

I agree, Rosé!

But apparently, Yura's close friend Hye Ri doesn't agree at all.

Hye Ri: Really??? (She cannot believe her ears)

Rosé: She's so pretty...

Hye Ri: You like that kind of style. right?

Hye Ri: Kind of large, very distinct features of the ears, eyes, mouth, and nose

Rosé: Her vibe was kind of... pure and innocent...?

LOL

Fans were excited to see the two girls hanging out and having fun.

They were also amused by Rosé's cute reaction fangirling over Yura and Hyeri's realistic sister-like reaction.

Currently the video is unavailable for unclear reasons.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

