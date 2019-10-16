1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BIGHIT Sues For JUNGKOOK's Privacy Violation and Defamation

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This Monday, BigHit Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the person responsible for disseminating photos of Jungkook and tattooist Lee Mijoo - the photos that set off the celebrity's first dating scandal.

The person responsible for starting the dating scandal has officially been served.

According to YTN Star, BigHit is suing for "invasion of privacy as well as defamation based on existing information and data protection laws." The lawsuit is targeted at the specific worker of the Karaoke Room deemed responsible for leaking CCTV footage of the BTS member.

Tattoo artist Lee plans to sue the same individual.

Last month, Jungkook sparked dating rumors when a CCTV image of a Jungkook-look-alike hugging a blonde female spread throughout the Net. Fans grew increasing suspicion when it was confirmed that the photo took place at a Karaoke Room in Geojaedo, where Jungkook had been vacationing at the time. As a response to such rumors, Jungkook's agency BigHit warned the public that they would take legal action against those responsible for spreading the "fake news."

Jungkook recently returned to South Korea with the rest of BTS after performing for their 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' concert in Saudi Arabia.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
JUNGKOOK's Dating Scandal With Tattooist Leads To Death Threats
This BTS Backup Dancer Debuted As An Idol And J-HOPE Recognized Him

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT