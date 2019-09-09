TVXQ CHANGMIN Donates $59,000 For Amazon Fires

Changmin of K-pop boy band TVXQ (also known as DBSK) donated 70 million won (approximately $58,700) to Greenpeace in an effort to support the recent Amazon forest wildfires.

A man with a beautiful voice and heart.

The contribution came from revenue generated by his 2018 fashion project "RE: MAX." He promoted clothing items that were environment-themed, hoping to raise awareness about the necessity of environmental protection.

His efforts are paying off.

"The project's purpose was to bring Earth back to its most beautiful state," he said. "I hope [the project] can help with the cause, at least a little."

The Amazon wildfires that started last August have only been getting worse by time.

The Seoul office of Greenpeace that received Changmin's donation expressed their gratitude towards the singer. They stated:

"His contribution will help raise awareness about wildfires among South Korean citizens and will help stop the Amazon situation as well."

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

