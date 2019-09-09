1 읽는 중

TWICE Comeback Set For September 23

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

This morning, JYP Entertainment announced via their official twitter account that girl group TWICE will release their new album 'Feel Special' on Monday, September 23, at 6 p.m.

Are you guys ready for this?

Along with this exciting news, they also released the first individual teaser video for the upcoming comeback, starring lead vocalist Nayeon.

TWICE pleasantly surprised fans with their previous song 'FANCY' this past April. The overall concept of the song deviated from their signature cute and youthful style, instead attempting something more mature, more seductive, with even a hint of disco.

We are curious to see what direction they will pursue this September.

Watch Nayeon's 'Feel Special' teaser below!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

