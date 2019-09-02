1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Police Investigating SMTM and Superstar K Series For Vote Rigging

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

While Produce X 101 is being investigated by the police for vote-rigging, the previous season of the Produce series Produce 48 and Mnet's other survival programs Show Me The Money and Superstar K series is also to be investigated.

Nearly every Mnet survival programs is being accused of manipulation

According to News 1, the police has already secured the voting data for all 4 seasons of the Produce 101 series, Show Me The Money, Idol School, and the already ended Superstar K.

An anonymous source said "It is to my knowledge that the police is investigating Show Me The Money after suspicions were raised that the votes were rigged. Some people in the entertainment business are already aware of the fact that the producers were involved in the voting".

Another source told "Superstar K already ended its series, but the police is still conducting an investigation. The police are asking the producers and staff of the show for cooperation".

A few days ago, KBS also reported that suspicion for vote-rigging was also raised regarding the third season of Produce 101, Produce 48. They reported that vote count difference between each contestant is too even and that the odds are lower than to win the lottery 5 times in a row.

Meanwhile, X1 who has been chosen as the final 11 from Produce X 101 has recently debuted with their first album Quantum Leap, title song Flash.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
10 Gorgeous Female Idols Who Were Born In September

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT