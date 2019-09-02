1 읽는 중

10 Gorgeous Female Idols Who Were Born In September

Photo from Instagram

September was blessed with the birth of some of the most attractive k-pop idols. It's quite a strange coincidence that all these starlings were born in the same month. Here are 10 girl group members who were born this month.

These are some good-looking Virgos and Libras!

1. Iz*One Yujin - September 1st

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The survival TV show 'Produce 48' was the first to broadcast Yujin and her looks to the world. Her youthful energy and killer smile won her 5th place in the finale of the show, ultimately leading to her debut as a member of Iz*One. Watch the teaser for Iz*One's new song 'Vampire,' which will be released on the 25th.

2. Red Velvet Joy - September 3rd

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Along with the rest of the Red Velvet crew, Joy is considered one of the most beautiful female idols of this K-pop generation. Due to the overabundance of beauty on the team, Joy's looks actually went relatively unnoticed until the release of their song 'Red Flavor'. The fruity theme of the song perfectly highlighted Joy's best features and successfully increased awareness of her neglected beauty. Watch Joy rock her red hair in the Red Flavor music video here!

3. Sonamoo's D.ana - September 10th 

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Girl group Sonamoo debuted in 2014 and has had a hard time finding their way into the spotlight. Nevertheless, D.ana made a name for herself by flashing her rap skills and good looks. If you're not convinced she belongs in this list, make sure to watch this legendary video.

4. After School's Nana - September 14th 

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Nana has consistently been regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities - not just idols - in South Korea. Her cat-like facial features and long legs often had people mistaking her for a model. She is no longer performing as a k-pop idol and instead shifted her career into acting.

5. Oh My Girl Yooa - September 17th  

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Following her debut, Yooa quickly grabbed the public's eye thanks to her unique, Barbie-like appearance. The composition of her facial features reminded fans of an angel, and her soft voice paired with her absolutely adorable gestures confirmed that she had indeed fallen from heaven. But don't be fooled by her angelic looks - her dance moves will, most definitely, consume you. Watch her cover dance of Jonas Brother's 'Sucker' here!

6. F(x) Amber - September 18th

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

This Taiwanese beauty first showed her face on the big screen when she debuted as a member of girl group F(x). Unlike the majority of female k-pop idols, Amber decided not to conform to socially normalized beauty standards in Korea and rather presented a less traditionally "feminine" but equally beautiful image. Currently, she has paused her group activities to focus on her solo career in the United States. Listen to her latest song here!

7. AOA Kwon Mina - September 21st 

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Although Kwon Mina is no longer a part of AOA and has since completely left behind her idol days, she was once well-known in the K-pop industry for her shocking 17-inch waistline. Her cute mannerisms and surreal physical features drew a lot of attention. The petite star has since launched a new career in acting.

8. TWICE Nayeon - September 22nd

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Nayeon was quick to steal the show when she debuted on television through the survival show 'Sixteen', which selected the members of TWICE. Noticing her big round eyes and slight buck teeth, the audience fell in love with her resemblance to a familiar little creature - a bunny. According to Gallup Korea's annual music poll, she has sustained her position as one of the Top 10 most popular Korean idols since she debuted.

9. Lovelyz Mijoo - September 23rd 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Mijoo is best known for her quirkiness, but her bizarre and comical actions fail to draw attention away from her beauty. She loves to pose silly in front of the cameras but they turn out like photoshoots instead - what a curse. Watch her fail to produce a bad photo in this video!

10. Weki Meki Rina - September 27th 

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Although she has a shy personality, one thing Rina never shies away from is the dance. Don't let her cute facial features fool you because her dance style of preference is more powerful than soft. Watch her nail some hardcore choreography in this video, including a cover of BTS' Fire.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

