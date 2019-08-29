1 읽는 중

사회

LEE JONG HYUN Departs From CNBLUE After Chatroom Controversy

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

FNC Entertainment announced that their artist Lee Jong-hyun is leaving CNBLUE.

He is known to be in the same chatroom with Jung Joon-young and Seungri

Yesterday, a Korean streamer (more often known as BJ) BJ Park Min-jung revealed an Instagram DM that Lee Jong-hyun had sent her. He wrote "I enjoy watching your YouTube videos" and "Please post more fun contents", and 6 days later he wrote again "Your belly is so cute". BJ Park Min-jung posted the screenshot with the caption "What, CNBLUE is this real?".

Photo from Instagram

Since Lee Jong-hyun was known as one of the members of the chatroom where Jung Joon-young and Seungri was also a part of, and also because the chatroom incident had occurred not so long ago, the fact that Lee Jong-hyun sent the DMs have enraged many fans.

Here is Lee Jong-hyun's statement:

"Hello, this is Lee Jong-hyun.

Firstly, I would like to apologize to those who were hurt and disappointed by my inappropriate speech and behavior.

It may be late, but I want to announce that I am departing from CNBLUE. I'm sorry to cause damage to the members, and I have told them that I am leaving. I am sorry and embarrassed to disappointed my fans who have trusted me.

It took me a long time because the members and I are all currently serving in the military. I am thankful and sorry to our company for waiting so long.

I am deeply regretful for my actions and I will take all the criticism humbly. I am sorry to cause such trouble because of my misdoings."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

