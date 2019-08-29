1 읽는 중

NCT 127 Is Performing At the 2019 Global Citizen Festival!!

중앙일보

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

BREAKING: NCT 127 is participating in the 2019 Global Citizen Festival this September 28th!

First Korean artist to ever participate! What an honor.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annually hosted music festival. It is sponsored by 'Global Poverty Project', an organization dedicated to raising awareness about poverty.

NCT 127 will be the first ever K-pop artist to participate in the event. They will be performing alongside other musicians including Queen, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams and One Republic.

The 2019 festival will take place on September 28 at New York's Central Park. MSNBC will broadcast the event live on their news channels as well as social media accounts.

To get hyped up for NCT 127's upcoming performancel, watch their newest music video down here!

 By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

