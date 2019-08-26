1 읽는 중

YERI's Matte vs. Glittery Makeup! Which do you prefer?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @yerimiese

Photo from Instagram @yerimiese

Recently Yeri from Red Velvet posted how she was sporting two very different makeup looks on Instagram!
Well, if you are a makeup lover like myself, these two looks are blatantly different from one another, and if not so much, the difference between the two might be subtle.

Because life is all about making tough choices! See what she's wearing for each of these looks!

Well, no matter where your love for makeup stands on the spectrum, anyone who has the least bit of experience dabbling with makeup will know of this insoluble dilemma.

Matte vs. glittery.

Well, let Yeri help make the answer to this question a little bit easier for you.

Matte?

or Glittery?

Have you made your choice?

I know, we all need time.
Well just in case you have, here are the products you need to recreate each look!
Hopefully you keep this in mind!

Matte:

Photo from the brands mentioned above

Photo from the brands mentioned above

Glittery:

Photo from Victoria&#39;s Secret

Photo from Victoria&#39;s Secret

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

