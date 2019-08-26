YERI's Matte vs. Glittery Makeup! Which do you prefer?

Recently Yeri from Red Velvet posted how she was sporting two very different makeup looks on Instagram!

Well, if you are a makeup lover like myself, these two looks are blatantly different from one another, and if not so much, the difference between the two might be subtle.

Because life is all about making tough choices! See what she's wearing for each of these looks!

Well, no matter where your love for makeup stands on the spectrum, anyone who has the least bit of experience dabbling with makeup will know of this insoluble dilemma.

Matte vs. glittery.

Well, let Yeri help make the answer to this question a little bit easier for you.

Matte?

or Glittery?

Have you made your choice?

I know, we all need time.

Well just in case you have, here are the products you need to recreate each look!

Hopefully you keep this in mind!

Matte:



Glittery:

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong

