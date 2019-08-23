JOY's Makeup Look For A JOYFUL Summer!!

If you haven't listened to Red Velvet's newest release, 'Umpah Umpah' yet, go do that now!! Because you are missing out on summer! For K-pop lovers out there, this soon-to-be iconic song is going to define your 2019 summer season.

Get this dazzling Red Summer Look!

Not to mention the gorgeous looks Red Velvet members sported in the music video! They are to die for.

Well, here's one that particularly caught the fandom's keen eye for beauty.

We always knew red was Joy's color. What we still don't know is the limit for her beauty.

Well, folks there we have it! The red summer look that's going to leave the best long-lasting impression when you part ways with this fierce season.

Here are the products that deserves credit for this flawless look:

The face and lips makeup are pretty self-explanatory. But the eyes are where it can get a little tricky.

To recreate Joy's eyes, use the color brick trouser from 19 F/W Look book palette as the base color of your eyelids. Now mixing Cocoa boots and Taupe Jacket create a natural shadow on the outer corner of your eyes. Then on the center and on the inner corners touch up with the color Buckle Belt to give a splash of glitter!

And there you have it!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

THE BEAUTY SECRET Behind BLACKPINK JISOO @DIOR

