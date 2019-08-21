THE BEAUTY SECRET Behind BLACKPINK JISOO @DIOR

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On August 19th, Blackpink Jisoo popped up in the 2019 Dior F/W pop-up store event, completely lathered in Dior pieces. She looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous, dressed head-to-toe with Dior, and we couldn't help but notice that Jisoo would make a stellar choice as the new face of Dior.

You'll be surprised to know while her outfit costs over $10,000, her lipstick costs less than $8

We all know that Blackpink Jenny is the iconic house ambassador of Chanel. Well, is Jisoo going to level the playing field by also becoming the representative of another high-end multinational fashion brand?

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Her Dior ensemble is complete with a bustier Jumpsuit in wool with Check motif ($3,600) paired with the fringed skirt in wool check motif ($2,700) and accessorized with a saddle belt priced at $1,250. In her hands, she's holding a green saddle calfskin bag ($3,350) and to go with the green-plaid dress, she's wearing a slingback pump ($1,090) in the same color pattern. Of course, we mustn't forget her 30 Montaigne ring that's priced at $440.

Yes, her complete ensemble would be priced at $12,430, but if you're looking this good wouldn't it be worth it?

Photo from Dior

Photo from Dior

Well, we now know what the color scheme for this fall is going to be. Emerald green with a splash of plaid. But now let's find out the less obvious. We all know Jisoo is pampered with Dior's opulent items. But what is she wearing on her face?

Does it cost another $10,000?

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

You'll be surprised to know that her lip tint only costs 9000 KRW or $7.48. The priciest items are used to create her flawless looking porcelain skin, where she uses two shades of Yves Saint Laurent foundation mixed together to blend seamlessly into her skin tone.

Here are the makeup tools used to complete her surreal look as revealed by her makeup artist:

Photo from the brands mentioned above

Photo from the brands mentioned above

It goes to show you that looking good doesn't always need an exorbitant price tag.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

