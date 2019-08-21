1 읽는 중

BigHit Announces Plans To Launch BTS TV Drama In 2020

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

On August 21st, BigHit Entertainment held a briefing titled "An Explanation of BigHit With Community" in Seoul, Korea. CEO Bang Shi-hyuk and Yun Seok-jun announced more plans for the company and for their artists.

Finally! Are we getting some explanation to the BTS universe shown in the MVs?

One of their many announcements was that they are preparing for a TV drama series with a domestic drama production company which will tell the story of the BTS universe. They are planning to launch the drama in 2020.

The story will be about the time when the seven boys met each other for the first time, and the parts will be played by different actors and not BTS themselves since it portrays the story of their youth.

Would the drama bring light to all the mysterious settings shown in the BTS MVs such as RUN, I NEED U, and and Euphoria? How excited are you for the drama series? Let us know in the comments below!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

