EXO D.O Became the Military Cook During His Service

D.O, who has been serving in the military since July, has become the military cook.

Did you know that D.O is actually really good at cooking? He even has a chef license for Korean cuisine!

A source from the military has confirmed that D.O became the military chef to make use of his specialty in cooking. Did you know that cooking is actually one of D.O's hobby? He even has a chef's license for Korean cuisine, and he earned it on his very first try.

Here are some of the moments where D.O showed off his cooking skills!

So I guess the other soldiers serving in the military with D.O are at good hands!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

