Mattel Recreates BTS Memes With Their BTS Dolls!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Mattel, the toy company best known for its Barbie dolls and UNO cards, seems to be making the most of their newest model, BTS.

And the resemblance is uncanny!

They decided to recreate some of the BTS memes with the BTS dolls, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Jin drooling water in shock is already hilarious by itself, but the doll version makes everything ten times better!

V's iconic face slap during a 'Try not to laugh challenge' from back in the days!

I mean, the effort that went into this gif is amazing. Are we sure that Mattel isn't secretly an ARMY?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The beanie, jacket, and sunglasses are ON POINT! Nice job, Mattel! We should be using these pics more often amirite?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Which of the recreations above is your favorite? And if you have a BTS doll, how about making your own version of BTS memes?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

