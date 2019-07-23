1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

KANG DANIEL's Solo Debut Album Has Over 450,000 Pre-Orders!!

중앙일보

입력

Image from Twitter

Image from Twitter

There are still 2 days left before Kang Daniel's comeback but the number of pre-sale orders for his solo debut album is soaring to the roof!
His newest album, Color on me, already has over 450,000 in pre-orders!
That's reaching a new record of pre-orders among K-pop male solo artists. You can see from the number of pre-orders how excited fans already are for Kang Daniel's comeback.
With his fan showcase in Yes24 Live hall on July 25th 8 p.m., he is officially starting his solo career.
The wait was long enough. Just two more days!!

That's a new record for male solo artists

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
The Real Reason LAI KUAN LIN Is Going Through A Legal Dispute With Cube Entertainment 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT