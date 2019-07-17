IRENE's Realistic Reaction to JOY's Attempt at Sexy Dancing

Red Velvet recently revealed the making scenes of Zimzalabim MV on their official channel. In the video, the 5 girls were seen wearing unique outfits and shooting their MV like a pro.

Actually, I wouldn't mind a bit if Joy did a sexy dance next to me

Joy on the other hand, couldn't contain her excitement and began to do a sexy dance with her long arm and legs. Irene who had been standing next to her became the victim as Joy approached closer to her and started waving.

Irene clearly wasn't enjoying the whole situation. She shut her eyes tight saying "What's wrong with you!" over and over.

ReVeluvs reacted "It's so funny how Joy is so persistent. She doesn't give up." and "Our sexy dynamite Joy! And Irene's reaction is so cute."

